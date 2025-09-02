PH1 WORLD DEVELOPERS, INC. (PH1WD), the property unit of Megawide Construction Corp., is investing P1 billion in a residential project in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Located in Barangay Lapidario, Trece Martires, Cavite, the five-hectare project features 343 units designed with modern aesthetics and energy-saving functions. The units are slated for turnover by July 2026.

“Southscapes Trece is designed for discerning homebuyers in Trece who are ready to elevate their living experience,” PH1WD President Gigi G. Alcantara said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

“Whether you’re moving up from a starter home or seeking a fresh start in a vibrant community, Southscapes offers more than just a residence — it delivers a lifestyle upgrade.”

All units are priced between P3.2 million and P8 million, the developer said.

On Aug. 16, PH1WD unveiled its model unit block for the project, which includes three model units available in both standard-finish and dressed-up versions.

The model units include Alba, a 61-square-meter (sq.m.) middle-unit townhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, Salana, an 80-sq.m. end-unit townhouse, and Elia, a 96-sq.m. single-attached unit, each offer three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The development’s environment-friendly features can help residents save up to P80,000 annually, PH1WD said.

Each housing unit is equipped with SolarSave Energy Panels that can generate up to P54,000 in annual savings, and ResiShade Tinted Windows that reduce indoor heat gain and can save over P2,500 per year, according to the company. It also features TropiCool Insulated Walls that provide thermal comfort, with expected annual savings of more than P5,500, it noted.

The township will feature solar-powered streetlights, while a dedicated electric shuttle service will offer free transport to key local destinations, including Trece Martires City Hall, the Cavite Provincial Capitol, and nearby grocery and shopping centers.

Open and green spaces will comprise 45% of the township, which will feature amenities such as swimming pools for adults and children, a multipurpose hall, a basketball court, and a children’s playground.

Southscapes Trece Martires is connected to Metro Manila and key areas of Cavite through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) Silang (Aguinaldo) Exit, the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) C-5 Toll Plaza, and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), which serves as a terminal for Cavite-bound buses.

“With a gross inventory value of P1.8 billion, the development delivers the serenity of suburban living without sacrificing accessibility,” PH1WD said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz