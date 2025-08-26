AVIDA LAND Corp., the mid-income residential brand of property giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), said it has sold 93% of the units in Serin East Tagaytay.

Located at Silang Junction North in Tagaytay City, Serin East Tagaytay is a townhouse development that offers countryside living with amenities designed for a vacation-like lifestyle. Its fourth tower is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

“Designed as an ideal second home, Serin Terraces Tagaytay offers the perfect blend of serene countryside living and intuitive amenity features tailored for a relaxing, vacation-like lifestyle,” Avida Land said in a statement.

“The community provides residents with easy connectivity to essential commercial hubs, educational institutions, and popular tourist destinations, making it a home for those seeking both tranquility and convenience, while capitalizing on Tagaytay’s investment potential as a premier leisure and residential destination,” it added.

The development is near Ayala Malls Serin, People’s Park in the Sky, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and Tagaytay Medical Center. It is also a few minutes from the Tagaytay-Nasugbu Highway.

For Tower 4, Serin East Tagaytay offers a 23-square-meter (sq.m.) studio unit and a 31-sq.m. exclusive studio unit.

A one-bedroom unit with a balcony measures 47 sq.m., while two-bedroom units with a balcony measure 68 sq.m.

Key amenities include a ground-level amenity area, a podium amenity area, a game room, a clubhouse with function rooms, and an indoor gym.

Avida Land earlier said it plans to build more residential developments outside Metro Manila amid stronger take-ups.

For the first half, ALI posted an 8% increase in net income to P14.2 billion. Its property development revenues improved by 1% to P52.3 billion on the back of strong commercial and industrial lot sales and resilient bookings in the premium residential segment. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz