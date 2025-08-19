DMCI HOMES, INC. is allocating P752 million for the second phase of its Mulberry Place residential project in Taguig City, covering the construction of two new towers set for turnover by 2028.

This will cover the development of the 18-storey Taffeta and the six-storey Zephyr, the last two towers of Mulberry Place, DMCI Homes said in a statement to BusinessWorld.

It said the launch of the second phase follows the strong take-up of its first two towers, the six-storey Paisley and the 18-storey Shantung.

About 70% of the first two towers have been sold, DMCI Homes said. The project has generated P3.88 billion in reservation sales, which include units and parking spaces.

The development is not affected by Metro Manila’s condominium oversupply amid steady demand, DMCI Homes Vice-President for Project Development Dennis O. Yap said.

“The steady demand in Acacia Estates reflects a consistent preference for quality and well-located homes,” he said in a separate statement.

Taffeta and Zephyr will have two- to three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 64.5 square meters (sq.m.) to 101 sq.m.

The second phase of Mulberry Place will include an expanded set of resort-themed amenities, DMCI Homes said.

The new phase will have a kiddie pool, basketball court, children’s play area, picnic area, coworking space, and a Sky Lounge with panoramic views.

These facilities will complement existing amenities at Mulberry Place, namely a lap pool, leisure pool, clubhouse, game area, function room, entertainment room, fitness gym, and lounge area.

Residents will also have access to an on-site convenience store, laundry station, and water station.

All units and select common areas in the second phase will have subscription-free, commercial-grade fiber internet.

The development will also feature a property management office, while DMCI Homes’ RideShare carpool program will provide residents with transportation options.

Likewise, the Town Center at Acacia Estates — accessible from Mulberry Place — offers restaurants, a supermarket, a coffee shop, banking facilities, and other services.

Mulberry Place is an Asian-tropical development with Vietnamese-inspired architecture, planned units, and landscaped open spaces. It is within the 150-hectare Acacia Estates, around 10 minutes away from Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Acacia Estates features a gated setting, tree-lined streets, expansive open areas, and resort-style amenities.

The township is also near key locations, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the new Taguig City Hall, McKinley Hill in BGC, Ortigas Center, and the Makati Central Business District.

It is also close to retail hubs such as Vista Mall Taguig, Market! Market!, Uptown Mall, and Bonifacio High Street.

Nearby institutions include The British School Manila, International School Manila, UP BGC, and De La Salle University – Rufino Campus.

Hospitals near the township include St. Luke’s Medical Center – BGC and Medical Center Taguig.

“At the same time, a new access road is underway to support mobility and connectivity, reflecting Acacia Estates’ commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its growing community,” DMCI Homes said.

On Monday, shares of DMCI Holdings, Inc. slipped by 1.16% or 12 centavos to close at P10.22 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz