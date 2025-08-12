South Palms MGallery opens as first five-star hotel in Panglao Shores

1 of 3

By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PANGLAO, BOHOL — South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection has opened as the first five-star hotel in the 50-hectare Panglao Shores estate, aiming to position Bohol as a premier luxury destination with designs rooted in local culture and nature.

The 6.8-hectare property is part of a mixed-use estate that will also feature residential and retail developments.

“Bohol, as a destination, has really done well over previous years, and we have a property of this scale — with the amount of recreational activities, programming for food & beverage, and the marine sanctuary,” Danish Khan, general manager of South Palms MGallery Panglao, told reporters during its media launch on Aug. 8.

“It’s the first property, I would say proudly, that has come up with an entire package for families and kids,” he added.

For this year, Mr. Khan expects a 40% to 50% occupancy rate for the hotel as it seeks to focus on the quality of its services.

“Next year, the targets will be bigger. But at the moment, our focus is on giving personalized service rather than on volume,” he said.

Developed by the tourism arm of the Uy-led Alturas Group of Companies, the 188-room luxury resort is managed by French hospitality chain Accor.

Hope Marie R. Uy, managing director of Panglao Shores, said the luxury resort is the first of many developments in the mixed-use estate, where a commercial establishment will be built soon.

“We’re doing it in phases, so we’re making a commercial space here soon… I’d say [it would take] two to three years maybe for us to establish that market,” she told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the event.

BOHOLANO-INSPIRED LUXURY

South Palms MGallery Panglao is the second property in the Philippines under Accor’s luxury brand, MGallery Collection, following Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery Collection in Pasay City.

Mr. Khan said the Panglao resort, under the MGallery brand, has drawn bookings through Accor’s 100-million-member loyalty program, particularly from Korean and European travelers.

“In fact, there are flights from Korea to Panglao being introduced in October,” Mr. Khan said.

Located in Barangay Tawala, the property is only a 10-minute drive from the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

It also offers easy access to the island’s famous beaches, as well as attractions like the Chocolate Hills and forests that are home to the Philippine tarsier.

The property showcases tropical luxury inspired by Boholano myth, artisanal design, and natural wellness.

Its rooms are situated in low-rise buildings designed to integrate with Bohol’s topography, decorated with tribal patterns and locally crafted elements.

Guests can choose from its superior rooms, sized at 48 square meters (sq.m.), while the 55-sq.m. deluxe rooms come with semi-private pool access. Meanwhile, the 78-sq.m. junior suite comes with a private plunge pool, and the 77-sq.m. diwata suite offers beachfront views.

South Palms MGallery Panglao’s culinary options include UMA, which features a modernized take on Filipino dishes; Manja, for guests seeking international cuisine; and the Sirenna bar for drinks by the beach.

The property also offers family-friendly activities like the kalesa ride, as well as the Caraballa Maria experience, where kids can interact with and learn more about the importance of domestic water buffalos in Bohol.

It also features a 150-sq.m. indoor and outdoor play space with indigenous games, an arts and crafts corner, and a beanbag theater.

The property is set to open Lola’s Kitchen Wellness Hub in September, Mr. Khan said, which will feature locally sourced farm-to-spa treatments.

South Palms MGallery Panglao pays homage to the Asin Tibuok, Bohol’s signature sea salt, in its meals and spa treatments.

The property offers three venues for events: the 100-square-meter Acqua Pavilion, the 200-square-meter Marcela Ballroom, and a 500-square-meter beachfront lawn.