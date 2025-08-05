ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, Inc., the Aboitiz group’s construction arm, said it expects to complete the fourth phase of its LIMA Estate expansion in Batangas within 18 months.

The 100-hectare (ha) expansion includes site development, set for completion in 16 months, and the construction of a flyover, expected to be finished within 18 months.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality structures while contributing to the economic progress in the region,” Ramez Sidhom, chief operating officer of Aboitiz Construction, said in a statement on Monday.

“By helping the expansion of LIMA Estate, we are not only supporting business growth but also creating more opportunities for local communities,” he said.

Located in Malvar and Lipa, Batangas, LIMA Estate is a mixed-use development spanning over 1,000 ha, with more than 250 locators and 75,000 employees.

The expansion aligns with the company’s Great Transformation 2025 strategy, it said, which seeks to integrate advanced technologies into site development processes to ensure efficiency and high-quality execution.

To date, Aboitiz Construction has completed 217.5 ha of land development projects within LIMA Estate.

Its latest completion — the land development for Meadow Village — is one of the components of Aboitiz Land’s The Villages at LIMA Estate.

Aboitiz Construction is also leading the design and construction of a food manufacturing facility for Big E Food Corp., known for its Lemon Square pastries.

The development, slated for completion at LIMA Estate this year, includes a production plant, an operations and maintenance building, and other ancillary structures.

“The strong collaboration among Aboitiz Construction, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, and Aboitiz Land reflects the strength of our integrated approach — one that delivers end-to-end solutions for locators and accelerates infrastructure development,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Land.

“This synergy allows us to fast-track projects, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately create an environment where businesses can thrive and communities can flourish.”

On Monday, shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures declined by 2.54% or 80 centavos to close at P30.70 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz