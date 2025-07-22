By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY experts expect the Philippines’ hosting of major Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events next year to boost the country’s position as a key player in the region’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market.

“Hosting these events will improve our brand visibility on the international stage and position the Philippines as a destination for business and leisure travel,” Ma. Celeste B. Romualdo, director for membership at the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International, Inc. (HSMA), said in an e-mail.

The Philippines will host the ASEAN Summit and ASEAN Tourism Forum next year, events that are expected to draw increased visitor traffic to key destinations such as Manila, Boracay, and Cebu.

“If the hosting of the events is successful, it can create long-term benefits by encouraging repeat visits and positive word-of-mouth marketing,” said Ms. Romualdo, who also serves as the general manager of The Linden Suites.

“The ASEAN Summit in 2026 will put us better in the map and it will drive home our position as a MICE player, and we’re building many hotels in the next five years,” Agnes Pacis, director for education at HSMA and vice-president-commercial of SM Hotels and Convention Corp., told reporters last week.

“That’s a signal that we will be welcoming more and more international arrivals.”

The upcoming events offer a platform to showcase how the Philippine tourism industry has recovered and developed since the pandemic, according to Alfred Lay, director for hotels, tourism, and leisure at Leechiu Property Consultants.

“Events like this put the Philippines on the map in a way regular tourism campaigns can’t,” Mr. Lay said in a Viber message.

“You’ve got tourism ministers, buyers, media, and regional influencers all in one place, seeing what the country has to offer.”

The tourism industry was one of the hardest-hit sectors due to the pandemic lockdowns. The share of tourism in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 5.4% in 2020 from 12.8% in 2019.

Its contribution to GDP has since recovered to 8.89% in 2024, but this remains below pre-pandemic levels.

To prepare the industry for such high-level events, hotels should further improve their offerings, such as dining options, leisure amenities, and conference rooms, Ms. Romualdo said. Hotel staff must also be trained to elevate their services.

“Highlighting unique local experiences can also draw interest from attendees looking to immerse themselves in the destination,” she noted.

Ahead of the events, hotels should also target potential attendees through their digital marketing channels to drive bookings, Ms. Romualdo also said.

“Hotels should lean into storytelling — highlight local design, food, service — and make sure guests leave talking about more than just the conference,” Mr. Lay also said.

Ms. Romualdo also cited the need for improvements in local infrastructure and services in time for the summit and for the industry in the medium term.

Mr. Lay added that hotels should also work closely with the Department of Tourism and other tourism groups to co-host and support events related to the summit.

“If we treat this as more than a booking bump and more like a stage to sell the Philippine product, we’ll get much more out of it in the long term,” Mr. Lay said.