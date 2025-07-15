SM DEVELOPMENT CORP. (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime Holdings, has entered the horizontal housing segment with the launch of Symphony Homes in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The residential project includes low-density housing, open spaces, and green areas.

These features reflect preferences among Filipino homebuyers following lifestyle changes during the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The development is presented as suitable for families seeking more space while remaining near urban centers.

“We have developed communities that brought everyday living closer to work, play, and progress,” said Grace Evangeline M. Sta. Ana, executive vice-president of SMDC, during the brand’s launch event in Pampanga.

“Now we want to build homes that bring people back to the ground — to community, to nature, to a life that feels deeply lived.”

According to SMDC Vice-President and Head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy Jessica Bianca “Jica” Sy, the move into horizontal development is based on insights from its vertical housing projects.

“This is growth in a different direction,” Ms. Sy said. “We have learned from years of vertical development that space, when designed right, shapes behavior. So we asked ourselves — what happens when we give people more room, more green, more moments to breathe?”

Symphony Homes covers a 28-hectare site in Barangay Atlu-Bola and includes housing units priced between P2.85 million and P6.5 million. Each unit design prioritizes layout efficiency, cross-ventilation, and adaptability to family needs.

The master plan includes amenities such as swimming pools, a clubhouse, open spaces, a gym, sports courts, co-working spaces, and a zone for pets. The layout features wide roads and sidewalks to support walking and resident interaction.

“We designed Symphony Homes to support the rhythm of everyday life,” said Jess Valentine T. Nunez, the project’s head. “Whether it is enjoying a walk under the trees or spending time with neighbors at the park, we wanted to create a space where people can live fully.”

To reflect local heritage, SMDC is planting native tree species with historical links to Pampanga, including narra, balacat, and dau.

“These trees are more than greenery — they are storytellers,” said Ms. Sta. Ana. “They remind us of the past while helping us grow into the future.”

SMDC said Symphony Homes Mabalacat will be built in phases. The first phase is under construction, with pre-selling reservations ongoing. Each phase will introduce more units and amenities, with completion targeted by 2029.

The site is near Clark Freeport Zone, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Clark International Airport, and the planned North-South Commuter Railway.

“It is a true transport hub,” said SM Prime Vice-President Gabriel T. Laurel. “People will benefit from its proximity to the country’s main travel routes.”

SMDC said the project signals its entry into the house-and-lot segment, with additional developments planned across the country. — Mhicole A. Moral