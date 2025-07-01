LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said it aims to complete a 2,600-square-meter (sq.m.) park in Makati City by the fourth quarter of 2028.

To be called the Dela Rosa Gardens, the park is intended to improve walkability, connectivity, and community life within the Makati central business district (CBD), ALI said in a statement.

“Set for completion by Q4 2028, the Dela Rosa Gardens is surrounded by cultural, educational, and commercial institutions, making it a natural hub for both everyday routines and weekend escapes,” it said.

ALI said the park reflects its commitment to sustainability.

“From energy-efficient buildings and water conservation systems to waste management and native plant prioritization, Ayala Land integrates eco-conscious practices into every layer of development,” it said.

The park is located near landmarks such as Ayala Triangle Gardens, Legazpi Active Park, and Washington SyCip Park.

Dela Rosa Gardens is situated next to the BPI Civic Plaza and is within walking distance of BPI Tower and other key offices in the CBD.

“It also connects directly to the elevated walkways, making it accessible and seamlessly integrated into Makati’s urban core,” ALI said. “These walkways link straight to the MRT, Greenbelt, and Glorietta malls, adding even more convenience and walkability to the area.”

The park also forms part of the Makati CBD’s Emerald Network, a plan to connect parks and public spaces through pedestrian-friendly pathways and green corridors.

Dela Rosa Gardens is designed to support passive cooling, reduce urban heat, and encourage low-impact mobility through elevated walkways, ALI said.

ALI reported a 10% increase in its first-quarter net income to P6.9 billion, driven by leasing operations and property development revenue.

On Monday, ALI shares rose by 4.65% or P1.20 to close at P27 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz