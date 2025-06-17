INDUSTRIAL property developers are expanding their land holdings and upgrading facilities to meet the evolving requirements of local and foreign investors, according to industry executives.

“We recognize the importance of staying competitive in terms of infrastructure and capacity, hence we continuously invest in modernizing our facilities, expanding our footprint, and applying efficient, space-maximizing design principles to optimize land use,” Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) President Ricardo F. Lagdameo said in an e-mail.

“We provide a range of options — from ready-built facilities (RBFs) and warehouses that enable companies to quickly begin operations, to industrial lots for lease or sale for those who wish to construct purpose-built facilities,” Mr. Lagdameo also said.

“This dual offering allows investors to jumpstart their activities in RBFs while their custom facilities are being built, significantly reducing time-to-market.”

The company is also exploring opportunities for horizontal and vertical developments to address the changing needs of its locators, he added.

DLI operates Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE), a 63-hectare special economic zone in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, which hosts 24 locators from six countries.

The Philippines risks missing out on opportunities to attract industrial investments due to limited and aging inventory, according to real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

Industrial property developers said global investors are now seeking strategic hubs that support long-term growth.

“Today, it’s no longer enough to simply offer land or build traditional industrial estates. What global investors need is certainty, scalability, and speed to market,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group.

To meet growing demand, AIC said it has been expanding its industrial landbank annually.

“We continuously open new inventory year after year to meet growing demand, backed by a total landbank of nearly 2,000 hectares of industrial land. This gives locators the ability to scale confidently over time, knowing the space and support will be there as they grow,” it said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

AIC currently offers over 60 hectares of available industrial inventory across its four economic estates: LIMA Estate in Batangas, TARI Estate in Tarlac, and the West Cebu Estate and Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate in Cebu.

Lot sizes range from two to four hectares and are expandable depending on locator requirements, AIC said.

Tarlac-based Victoria Industrial Park (VIP) has focused on providing fully developed industrial lots with modern infrastructure rather than pre-built warehouses, according to Chief Executive Officer Melissa Yeung-Yap.

“This design philosophy empowers companies to build facilities precisely tailored to their specific operational requirements and international standards from the ground up,” she said in an e-mail.

The masterplan for the 30-hectare VIP, which opened in May, also prioritizes efficient internal flow, disaster resilience, and future expansions, Ms. Yeung-Yap said.

“This proactive approach ensures that businesses can scale operations seamlessly as they grow, and their facilities remain relevant and efficient for decades to come, mitigating the challenges posed by limited space and outdated infrastructure,” she added.

Sustainability has also become a key consideration among global locators, developers said.

“Our flexible space solutions — including RBFs, warehouses, and industrial lots for lease or sale — allow companies to start operations quickly, reducing construction waste and promoting efficient land use,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

AIE has adopted modular and space-efficient designs, as well as sustainable features such as LED lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, and solar-ready infrastructure.

All of AIC’s operating estates have received a 5-Star BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) Certification, the highest rating from the Philippine Green Building Council.

To support sustainability goals, AIC estates also offer renewable energy integration, real-time energy and water monitoring systems, efficient waste management, and green mobility infrastructure, the company said.

“Our investments in smart utilities and resilient infrastructure are designed not only for today’s requirements but to meet the demands of future industries,” it added.

CBRE projects around 79,669 square meters of additional industrial space this year, with most of the upcoming supply located in Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz