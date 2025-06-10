LISTED real estate developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said Catholic educational institution Miriam College will open a new campus within its Alviera mixed-use estate in Porac, Pampanga by August.

The 10-hectare campus is now accepting enrollees from kindergarten to Grade 10 for school year 2025–2026, with plans to expand its academic offerings in the coming years, ALI said in a statement over the weekend.

The campus will offer programs spanning basic education to graduate studies, technical-vocational training, and international degrees through a partnership with Camosun College in Canada.

“Creativity and innovation will be the characteristic of Miriam College Alviera. We will be the home of the creative generation. Miriam College looks forward to being a key player in shaping and building the Alviera community,” Miriam College Student Recruitment Officer Mirma Tica-Ortiz said.

Alviera is a 1,700-hectare mixed-use estate developed by ALI and Leonio Land Holdings, Inc., located near Angeles City and Clark International Airport.

The estate features various lifestyle developments such as the Alviera Driving Range, Alviera Country Club, and Alviera Open Grounds. It also includes residential projects such as Park Estates by Ayala Land Premier and Vermont Settings, along with commercial and investment spaces.

“Alviera is set to become the regional growth center of Central Luzon. We will become the center of progress, recreation, learning, and sustainability,” ALI Estate Development Head for Central Luzon Rica Balbido said.

“As the center of growth, we have developed our industrial and commercial blocks as locations where investors and businesses will flourish,” she added.

ALI shares were last traded on June 5, rising by 1.46% or 35 centavos to P24.25 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave