LISTED developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has launched a new 7.2-hectare township project in Cebu City, along with a P5.4-billion garden-themed condominium development, as part of its continued expansion in the Visayas property market.

The township, called Pristina Town, is being developed through Cebu Homegrown Developers, Inc., a joint venture between CLI and Ixidor Holdings. It will feature residential, commercial, and institutional components.

“Pristina Town is expected to strongly contribute to and benefit from the development of Cebu’s North Growth Center — an emerging hub transforming northern Cebu City into a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive urban and economic center,” CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose R. Soberano III said in a statement on Monday.

The development will incorporate sustainability features, including green spaces, pocket parks, smart programmable street lighting, and water catchment systems.

“The township stands out with its abundant green spaces, energy-efficient smart lighting, and innovative water reuse system,” Mr. Soberano said.

Planned infrastructure includes designated bike lanes, wide pedestrian walkways, planting strips, a transport hub, full underground utility cabling, and 24/7 security and surveillance systems.

Within the township, CLI launched North Grove, a P5.4-billion residential project that will comprise two condominium towers: Lumina and Terra.

Lumina will offer 386 units, including studio, one-bedroom, and one-bedroom garden layouts ranging from 24 to 35.14 square meters, with full-height windows. Amenities will include landscaped green areas, low-density floors, a fitness gym, game room, Zen garden, sky garden, lounge, and multi-purpose deck.

Terra will feature 643 studio units ranging from 22.75 to 25.37 square meters. It will be designed with natural tones and forest-inspired aesthetics and will have its own set of amenities, including a fitness gym, pocket gardens, and a multi-purpose deck.

North Grove will also have a retail podium with nearly 3,800 square meters of commercial space, including a supermarket and new retail formats.

The project marks the second development of Cebu Homegrown Developers following the completion of the Mandtra Residences in Mandaue City.

CLI shares closed unchanged at P2.48 each on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave