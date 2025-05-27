AYALA LAND, INC. (ALI) has been selected as one of the global partners for Harvard Business School’s (HBS) FIELD Global Capstone Program, the listed property developer said on Monday.

“This collaboration allows us to showcase how we innovate, adapt to trends, and prioritize the customer while driving business growth,” Clarisse Feria-Darre, project development group head at ALI’s Premium Residential Business Group, said in a statement.

ALI is among 156 companies chosen worldwide to participate in the program, alongside Bank of the Philippine Islands, the Ayala group’s banking arm.

“The engagement underscores ALI’s commitment to fostering global learning and innovation through strategic partnerships with top academic institutions,” the company said.

Ahead of the students’ arrival in the Philippines, ALI executives collaborated remotely with the HBS leadership team.

During a week-long in-person engagement in Makati City, HBS students presented ideas to ALI executives, conducted field research across the metro, and delivered strategic recommendations to management.

The FIELD Global Capstone is a required course for first-year MBA students at Harvard University. The program is designed to enhance students’ capabilities in managing real-world business challenges across diverse environments.

“We are extremely grateful to Ayala Land and all the FIELD Global Capstone Project Partner organizations for all they do on behalf of our students,” said Joe Fuller, faculty chair for the FIELD Global Capstone.

ALI earlier reported a 10% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net income to P6.9 billion, supported by growth in leasing and property development revenues.

On Monday, shares of ALI rose by 0.64% or 15 centavos to close at P23.45. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz