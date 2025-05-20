COSTA DEL HAMILO, Inc. (CDHI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., said it has invested over P3 billion in developing the first phase of M Village in Hamilo Coast.

In an e-mail to BusinessWorld, CDHI Senior Vice-President and Head Imee G. Francisco said about 30% of the 177 lots in the project have already been sold.

M Village is the first residential community in Marina Estates, a beachside resort community in Hamilo Coast.

The development is located in Papaya Cove, Nasugbu, Batangas, and is scheduled for completion by December 2028.

The 29-hectare residential development features lots ranging from 301 to 705 square meters.

It showcases modern tropical architecture designed with input from Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG Singapore), Joel Luna Planning and Design, and H1 Architecture.

Amenities include a modern clubhouse, adult and kiddie swimming pools, children’s play areas, meditation gardens, and scenic parks for leisurely strolls, biking, and picnics.

Lot prices start at P14.4 million for 301 square meters, inclusive of value-added tax.

Ms. Francisco also said about 70% of units in Pico Terraces, a multi-tower residential development in Hamilo Coast, have been sold.

The P2-billion condominium project offers 211 units with one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations.

Construction of the first two towers, Ardea Suites and Balea Suites, is expected to be completed in the first and fourth quarters of 2027, respectively.

The company has yet to announce the construction timeline for two additional towers that are part of the development.

According to Ms. Francisco, demand for Pico Terraces units is driven by individuals and families seeking properties that blend luxury, wellness, and nature.

“These buyers often lead fast-paced urban lives and seek leisure-focused second homes or investment properties in exclusive, master-planned communities.”

On Monday, shares of SM Prime declined 2.63% or 65 centavos to close at P24.10. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz