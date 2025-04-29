By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

HILTON HOTELS is expanding its presence in the Philippines with the addition of more than 360 rooms through two new Hilton Garden Inn properties in Quezon City and Cebu.

“With the signings of Hilton Garden Inn Manila Quezon City and Hilton Garden Inn Cebu Mactan, Hilton is set to add more than 360 rooms to its current portfolio, which will bring Hilton’s total portfolio to more than 1,000 rooms across three properties,” Hilton Hotels Area Vice-President and Regional Head for Southeast Asia Alexandra Murray said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

The construction of the Hilton Garden Inn Manila Quezon City is slated for completion by 2028, while the Hilton Garden Inn Cebu Mactan will be finished by 2027, she said.

The Philippines remains a key market for Hilton Hotels in Southeast Asia with its three existing properties: Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila, and Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort in Pampanga.

The expansion of its Hilton Garden Inn hotels forms part of the company’s aim to more than triple its focused-service segment in Southeast Asia in the coming years.

“We plan to increase the number of Hilton Garden Inn properties and other mid-market branded hotels, from 12 to nearly 40,” she said.

Ms. Murray also cited the upcoming expansion of the Hilton Garden Inn brand in Hoi An Tra Que Village in Vietnam, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, and Bali Nusa Dua in Indonesia.

According to Ms. Murray, Hilton Garden Inn is known for being a “go-to brand for travelers seeking to maximize the value of their travel while still looking for exceptional hospitality experiences.”

Hilton Hotels is also banking on the country’s growing middle-class population and increased economic activity to bolster more travel spending, Ms. Murray said.

She also noted that the growing tourist arrivals in Manila and Cebu are expected to drive demand for its two upcoming Hilton Garden Inn hotels.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main gateway, recorded a 10.4% annual increase in passengers to 50.1 million in 2024. Tourist arrivals at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport also rose by 13% year on year to 11 million last year.

Quezon City, a growing urban center in the capital region known for its commerce, entertainment, and cultural sites, serves as an ideal location for its Hilton Garden Inn property.

Likewise, Hilton Garden Inn Cebu Mactan is located near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu’s Hilton Port, providing easy access to historical sites and beaches.

The company also plans to add nearly 300 rooms to its Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Ms. Murray also said.