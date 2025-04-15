DISCOVERY Hospitality Corp. (DHC), the property management firm of listed hotel and resort developer Discovery World Corp., said it is looking to complete the construction of its 12 Nature Villas at Discovery Coron by the end of 2025.

“Two single-detached villas are already open. The completion of the whole Nature Villas will be at Q4 (fourth quarter) of 2025,” Lynette Ermac, senior vice-president and head of sales and operations at DHC, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

The Nature Villas, positioned as DHC’s most premium product, is expected to have an average daily rate of P23,000 and will offer a nature-immersed accommodation experience.

The hospitality firm is also renovating two hotel-room floors at Discovery Suites Manila in Pasig City.

“Discovery Suites is going through a room refresh project that aims to achieve the warm and homey yet modern vibe for an elevated guest experience. Currently, the hotel is working on a per-floor basis with around 15 rooms, and the target of completion is about six months per floor,” the company said.

The room renovations will integrate Filipino-themed and sustainability features to appeal to the new generation of travelers, she added. Once completed, accommodation rates in the new rooms will range from P7,000 to P8,000 per night.

According to Ms. Ermac, demand for Discovery Suites Manila’s newly renovated rooms will be driven by corporate and domestic travelers seeking a convenient stay with homey and personalized service.

DHC also remains bullish about the overall occupancy of its hotels and resorts, Ms. Ermac said, citing the growing demand for more digital interaction, wellness-oriented stays, and sustainable travel.

“Our approach calls for more use of technology to balance operational efficiency with meaningful human connection, targeted campaigns, and greater digital and experiential marketing initiatives.”

Discovery Hospitality manages brands such as Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin, and Signature Collection.

The company is also expected to open a new Kip&Kin property in Siargao by 2027. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz