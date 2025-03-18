ETON Properties Philippines, Inc., the real estate arm of the Lucio Tan Group, recently unveiled its corporate repositioning strategy, focusing on modernization, sustainability, and improved customer experience.

“As Eton Properties steps into the next chapter, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and building a future that goes beyond expectations,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“With a renewed focus on modernization, enhancing customer experiences and touchpoints, and sustainability, Eton is ready to move forward and shape the next era of real estate.”

Under its repositioning strategy, the company seeks to ensure that its developments remain relevant and responsive to the needs of businesses, families, and communities.

During its recent 18th anniversary celebration, Eton Properties introduced its refreshed brand identity, new corporate materials, and digital assets.

“This isn’t about changing who we are — it’s about strengthening and defining it. Eton has grown over the years, but now, we’re ensuring that everything we do, from the way we communicate to how we serve our customers, reflects a clear and consistent identity,” said Donna Kristine Salgado, assistant vice-president for marketing, PR, and corporate communications.

“This repositioning ties everything together, giving us a stronger foundation that starts from within and allows us to move forward with purpose.”

Eton has residential and commercial properties in Quezon City, Makati City, and Laguna. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz