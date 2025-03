OKADA MANILA on Monday said it is the Philippines’ first integrated resort to receive the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge.

The Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge is a third-party certification that sets the global benchmark for environmentally conscious hospitality.

Developed in collaboration with sustainability partner Hervé Houdré, the Responsible Hospitality badge assures guests and travel advisors that certified hotels adhere to responsible and sustainable operational practices.

“This recognition affirms our continuous efforts to create a responsible and sustainable hospitality model that prioritizes people and the planet,” Okada Manila Vice-President for Hotel Operations Rob Scott said in a statement on Monday.

The integrated resort highlighted its sustainability initiative, the Okada Green Heart program, which incorporates eco-friendly innovations, resource conservation, and waste reduction across all operations to minimize its environmental footprint.

“The Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge is more than just an honor — it reflects our deep-rooted belief that premium hospitality must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility,” Okada Manila President and Chief Operating Officer Byron Yip said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz