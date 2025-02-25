DMCI HOMES, Inc. plans to invest P6.55 billion in developing The Erin Heights, a 55-storey high-rise condominium in Quezon City, slated for turnover by October 2027.

The project is expected to generate P12.3 billion in revenues, Dennis O. Yap, vice-president for project development at DMCI Homes, said in an e-mail.

Located on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Tandang Sora Avenue in Quezon City, The Erin Heights will comprise 1,606 units, with approximately 54% already sold.

“Beyond its prime location and luxurious amenities, The Erin Heights is designed to provide a seamless balance between work and leisure, making it an ideal sanctuary in the heart of a bustling city,” DMCI Homes said in a statement on Feb. 11.

The property offers studio-type units ranging from 28.50 to 32.50 square meters (sq.m.), two-bedroom units from 48.50 to 117 sq.m., and three-bedroom units from 76.50 to 183 sq.m.

Units feature balconies or extended living areas, designed to maximize natural light and ventilation through DMCI Homes’ Lumiventt technology. The modern tropical design aims to provide a sense of tranquility amid the urban landscape.

Approximately 53% of the total area is allocated for open spaces, including gardens, pools, and leisure facilities.

Other key amenities include a Sky Lounge with a snack bar and kitchenette and a Sky Deck Pool overlooking the city skyline.

Residents will also have access to landscaped atriums, an open lounge, a fitness gym, a shooting court, a lap pool, a leisure pool, a kiddie pool, a game area, and a coworking space.

The development will offer subscription-free, commercial-grade fiber internet.

For transportation, DMCI Homes’ carpool program, RideShare, will provide residents with convenient access to key locations.

A property management office within The Erin Heights will ensure a well-maintained, worry-free, resort-like living experience.

Strategically located near business hubs, universities, major transport networks, healthcare facilities, leisure destinations, and nature parks, the project offers prime accessibility.

To ensure construction quality, DMCI Homes said it employs a 102-point inspection system, conducting detailed checks and testing at every phase to meet DMCI specifications, industry standards, and government regulations.

The structure features an outrigger system strategically designed to provide lateral load resistance against strong winds and earthquakes. This advanced engineering method is also used in landmarks such as Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Taipei 101 in Taiwan.

As of January, the project is 36.57% complete, remaining on schedule for its 2027 target completion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz