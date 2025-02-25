AVIDA LAND Corp. recently commenced construction on its 15-storey mid-rise condominium development in Vermosa, Cavite, scheduled for completion by August 2028.

The project, called Sentria Storeys Vermosa, responds to market demand for homes that balance urban conveniences with open spaces, Avida Land President Raquel S. Cruz said in a statement over the weekend.

Sentria Storeys Vermosa is located within the 700-hectare master-planned Vermosa estate. It offers studio and one-bedroom units measuring 26.5 square meters (sq.m.) and 35.8 sq.m., respectively.

Both unit types come with balconies and are priced between approximately P5.7 million and P8.5 million, according to Avida Land, the mid-income residential brand of Ayala Corp.

Amenities include an indoor gym, adult and kiddie pools, a multi-purpose area, a half basketball court, and pet-friendly spaces.

The project integrates sustainability features, such as LED lighting, water-efficient fixtures, and a rainwater harvesting system.

Sentria Storeys is strategically located within Campus Town, a commercial zone inside Vermosa, providing access to key establishments such as Ayala Malls Vermosa, Landers Superstore, De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus, and sports facilities at the state-of-the-art Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub.

Connectivity in the area will also be enhanced by major highways such as the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge.

The project is expected to attract young professionals and families seeking homes outside Metro Manila. It also reflects the growing demand for suburban living, driven by remote work trends and a preference for healthier environments.

“Cavite’s appeal lies not only in its accessibility but in the lifestyle that it now offers,” said Ms. Cruz.

“With Sentria Storeys Vermosa, we are responding to the market’s call for homes that balance urban conveniences with open spaces and environmental sustainability.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz