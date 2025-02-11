RADISSON Hotel Group expects to complete its new upscale serviced apartments in Makati City by 2027, a company official said.

“Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati is a conversion project involving a full-scale renovation of the existing serviced apartments currently operating as One Pacific Place Serviced Apartments,” Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer for Asia-Pacific, said in an e-mail.

The renovation will be carried out in phases, Mr. Fenianos said.

“However, we anticipate opening select sections as key milestones are achieved, targeting an official launch by 2026.”

The renovation is intended to align the property with Radisson’s latest global standards and design guidelines, he added.

“The updates will include enhancements to design, service, and overall functionality, making the apartments distinctly different from their current form and delivering an elevated guest experience,” Mr. Fenianos said.

The project will be Radisson Hotel Group’s first branded hotel and upscale serviced apartment in the capital region and its 16th property in the Philippines.

Located in Salcedo Village, Makati City, Radisson Serviced Apartments will feature around 162 spacious, contemporary units for corporate and long-stay guests.

It boasts proximity to Makati’s financial and entertainment districts, as well as major banks, embassies, multinational headquarters, shopping centers, and popular entertainment venues.

The property will also offer a wide selection of local and international cuisines. Guests will have access to flexible meeting spaces for business and social gatherings, as well as corporate events.

Other amenities include a state-of-the-art gym and a pool.

Cactus Realty Corp., the flagship company of the ACI Group, was tapped as a partner for the project.

“The signing of this hotel management agreement represents a new chapter in our journey, and we are excited to embark on this venture with Radisson Hotel Group,” Cactus Realty Corp. Vice-President Denise Lieuson said in a statement last week.

“Radisson’s expertise and global reach will undoubtedly elevate our property’s standards and enable us to tap into new markets, explore fresh opportunities, and create lasting value for our stakeholders,” she added.

Radisson Hotel Group currently operates 1,460 hotels, both in operation and under development, across more than 100 countries in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz