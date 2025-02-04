FISHER MALL is set to renovate its cinema and play area to create a more kid-friendly environment, aiming to strengthen its appeal as a family-oriented destination, according to its president.

“With the introduction of our Lounge, the upcoming renovation of Cinema 1, and the refurbishment of our Playland, we’re really trying to transition from the virtual to the visceral,” said Fisher Mall Group of Companies President Robert Raymond B. del Rosario on the sidelines of the group’s 11th anniversary celebration last week.

Fisher Mall recently launched its Fisher Box Office Lounge, which features a 1920s Gatsby-inspired theme designed to elevate the cinema experience for mallgoers.

“As we’ve observed, people are looking for something new… and by adding these unique touches, we’re adopting a maximalist approach to create a bongga effect when you walk into the cinema,” Mr. Del Rosario explained.

The Fisher Box Office Lounge offers an expanded selection of snacks and drinks, including items such as printed latte art, mocktails, and seasonal meals.

Meanwhile, Fisher Mall aims to complete the renovation of Cinema 1 by June and Playland by the third quarter of the year.

“We’re targeting Cinema 1 to be more child-friendly and family-oriented, as we are capitalizing on the number of children who frequent the mall,” Mr. Del Rosario added.

According to property consultancy firm Colliers Philippines, Philippine malls have been revamping their spaces to be “more experiential,” with a focus on immersive experiences, family entertainment centers, and upgraded cinemas.

“As we continue to unveil new offerings and host vibrant cultural events, we are reaffirming our commitment to serving as a space where all generations can come together and enjoy exceptional experiences,” Mr. Del Rosario said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz