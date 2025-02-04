LISTED PROPERTY developer Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. said it recently donated a P200-million premium commercial lot to the municipality of Nasugbu, Batangas, for the development of the Nasugbu Sports Complex.

“This milestone reflects Sta. Lucia Land’s dedication to empowering local communities and fostering a new era of sports excellence in Nasugbu,” Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. President Exequiel D. Robles said in a statement last week.

The lot, intended for a mixed-use project, is located within the Nasugbu Newtown Center. The groundbreaking ceremony for the sports complex was held on Dec. 11.

The company said this initiative underscores Sta. Lucia Land’s holistic approach to property development, focusing not only on building homes but also on providing community-enhancing amenities.

“Our developments are designed not just to provide quality homes but to create spaces where passions can be pursued and dreams can be realized. This donation reflects our unwavering commitment to building communities that foster growth, development, and well-being,” Mr. Robles said.

Once constructed, the Nasugbu Sports Complex is expected to become a vital component of the Nasugbu Newtown Center, a mixed-use development aligned with Sta. Lucia Land’s mission to create self-sustaining communities.

“Beyond housing, the company envisions vibrant spaces that promote healthy lifestyles, cultivate talent, and enrich the lives of community members,” it said.

The project has garnered support from politicians and local sports figures alike, the property developer noted.

“As a developer that believes in the value of a holistic lifestyle where sports play a crucial role, it is truly important that we accomplish having facilities like this within our developments,” Mr. Robles added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz