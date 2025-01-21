CEBU-based AppleOne Group is looking to start construction of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences in Cagayan de Oro (CdO) this year, according to a company official.

The hotel will be managed in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group and will be the first five-star hotel in northern Mindanao.

“Radisson in Cagayan will really cater to a big area of function rooms. One of the reasons why we chose Radisson Blu is because this brand is very much into the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) market,” Samantha Manigsaca, assistant vice-president for hospitality at AppleOne Group, said in a video interview with BusinessWorld.

The upcoming Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences is expected to boost Cagayan de Oro as a tourist and MICE destination, she said.

“Cagayan is like an entryway to a lot of areas in Mindanao. A lot of people come to the city to do their events, so that is one of our highlights for this hotel,” she added.

The property developer signed an agreement with Radisson Hotel Group in June last year to develop the project.

While there is “no exact month yet” for the groundbreaking, Ms. Manigsaca said the company is planning to start the construction of the hotel in 2025.

The project includes 717 keys in the pipeline for its hotel and residences combined. It will also be home to six event spaces and an 872-square-meter ballroom.

Other amenities include two restaurants, a spa, a fitness center, a pool, and a pool bar.

Radisson Hotel Group has been operating six hotels in the Philippines, including the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu and five Park Inn hotels in Quezon City, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, and Mabalacat City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz