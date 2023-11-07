ALFAMART PHILIPPINES, the SM Group’s minimart chain, recently installed solar panels in its distribution center in Silang, Cavite.

In a statement, the company said 117 solar panels, equivalent to 55,370 watts, have been installed on the roof deck of the 30,000-square meter distribution center.

It noted the initiative seeks to reduce the distribution center’s reliance on the community’s power supply, while cutting power costs and carbon emissions at the same time.

Alfamart is aiming to finish the second phase of the project with an additional 100,000 watts by December 2023.

“As Alfamart continues to expand and reach out to different areas, we are cognizant of our impact on the environment and the community. We are committed to integrating sustainability in our operations as we continue to serve communities,” Harvey Ong, chief operating officer of Alfamart, said.

Alfamart is keen on replicating this initiative in its new stores.

As of September, there are 1,590 Alfamart stores in the country.

“The solar panels are designed to power the operations of Alfamart’s back offices despite changing seasons of the country. Any excess of generated electricity is utilized by the 24/7 operational warehouse,” the company said.

Alfamart has four distribution centers in Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga, and Laguna, where electric forklifts and electric movers are used in their operations.

Alfamart Philippines is a joint venture between SM and Alfamart, which operates over 21,000 mini-marts in Indonesia.