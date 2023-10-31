JTI Philippines recently moved to its new office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

JT Group President and CEO Masamichi Terabatake led the formal inauguration of the new offices of JTI Philippines located on the 11th and 12th floors of Ore Central Tower at the corner of 31st Street and 9th Avenue.

In his speech, Mr. Terabatake said the new office is a “reflection of JTI’s success” and an affirmation of the company’s belief in the “potential, not only of the Philippines as a market, but especially of its people.”

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said the inauguration of the new JTI Philippine office is another milestone for JTI that “also signals a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines, underpinning JTI’s commitment to creating jobs in support of national development even against the backdrop of the recent pandemic.”

JTI Philippines General Manager John Freda said the office is “more than being a new physical space, it’s a place for collaboration, where everyone can work together as one team and a place that enables employees to bring their best to JTI.”

JTI also operates its own business processing office Global Business Services with over 600 employees in McKinley West. It also has manufacturing facilities in Malvar, Batangas, with a workforce of almost 900.