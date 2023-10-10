CEBU-BASED property firm AppleOne Group is developing Mahi Center, a business and lifestyle hub in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mahi Center, a mixed-use development designed by ArchiGlobal, is located within the Mactan Economic Zone.

“It is an architectural marvel comprising a five-storey office tower that will seamlessly integrate IT facilities, meticulously designed office spaces for companies and BPOs (business process outsourcing) to cater to the demand for more employment opportunities in Cebu,” the company said.

Mahi Center will offer direct access to the boutique shopping mall that will feature local and foreign brands, a supermarket, coffee shops, and other food brands.

The building boasts of several sustainability features, such as double-glazed windows, low-flow bathroom fixtures, as well as energy-efficient equipment to reduce water and energy consumption.

The center will also have Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, a nine-floor business hotel with 196 rooms for occupancy, three meeting rooms and one function room.

Even before it is officially launched, the Mahi Center was recognized as the Best Mixed Use Architectural Design at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

“Mahi Center is inspired by coral patterns, with gently sloping perforated metal skin encasing the oval high atrium marking the entrance to the office and the mall, which creates a distinguishing feature for the development,” AppleOne said.