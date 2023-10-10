A NEW real estate platform is offering an all-in-one solution that would simplify the process of buying a home.

MatchHome (www.matchhome.ph) is described as a comprehensive real estate service that includes finding a property to securing a mortgage loan.

“With MatchHome, they can find all the resources they need — from searching the property, to assessing if it’s a good fit for them and finding the financing service to help them complete the purchase. This portal was developed to help fulfill their dream home from start to finish,” MatchHome President and CEO Kevin Carreon said in a press release.

MatchHome features a live inventory of properties that is constantly updated. These include projects by real estate developers such as SM Development Corp., Robinsons Land Corp., Megaworld Corp. and Filinvest Land Corp.

Customers can use MatchHome’s free assessment feature, which can help them make informed decisions on their property purchase. It also offers loan assistance.

MatchHome’s partner banks include Asia United Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO Unibank, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. It also works with home loan companies including HC Mutual and PNB OPHL (Own a Philippine Home Loan).

MatchHome’s centralized live inventory of available properties allows sellers to recommend properties to their clients nationwide.