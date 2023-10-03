PROPERTY developer D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (DMW) has officially opened Parqal, which it described as an “unexclusive, world-class public space,” in Aseana City in Parañaque City.

Merging the concept of park and kalye, Parqal is envisioned to improve pedestrian accessibility and mobility, Delfin Angelo C. Wenceslao, chief executive officer of DMW, told reporters on the sidelines of the launch event on Friday.

“Right now, we don’t see a lot of people prioritizing it,” he said of modern urbanism, where streets are regarded as the lifeblood of the city. “For us, the two major facets of the city are its parks and streets.”

“Most of the other developments in the area are higher density, so we wanted this area to be less dense, acting as the lung of the entire city.”

The four-hectare pedestrian-friendly linear park is at the center of Parqal, which also features retail stores and offices.

“We envisioned this as a main street of the entire city. We want to have the services here that will feed and accommodate all the residents inside Aseana City,” Mr. Wenceslao said.

There are canopy-covered, open space sandwiched between nine four-storey buildings in Parqal, which stretches from Diokno Boulevard to Macapagal Boulevard.

About 60% of the property is an open area, according to Mr. Wenceslao.

The first and second floors of its buildings are available for commercial use, while the third and fourth floors contain office spaces for lease.

“We’re focused on adding to the critical mass of Aseana City,” Mr. Wenceslao said. “Building more residential and commercial products, especially as the country rebounds from the pandemic, there will be more demand for spaces like that.”

He added that the priority of the project is providing an “unexclusive world-class public space” where pedestrians can walk from Roxas Boulevard to the Bay area.

“This is just one-third of the entire stretch of Parqal,” he said on expecting future developments from the property. “The next two are from Macapagal to Roxas, then Diokno to Manila Bay.”

Most of Parqal’s commercial and office spaces is expected to be occupied by December, alongside the activation of its sports and wellness areas, Mr. Wenceslao said. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola