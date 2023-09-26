What to expect from Citadines Benavidez Makati

1 of 4

By Cathy Rose A. Garcia, Managing Editor

THE Ascott Limited is hoping to attract business travelers, tourists, corporate clients and staycationers to its newest Philippine property — the Citadines Benavidez Makati.

Philip Barnes, Ascott’s country general manager, said the opening is a new milestone for Ascott and shows the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

“We are excited to provide the finest accommodations in the heart of Makati, ensuring that every guest enjoys an exceptional stay with us. The opening of Citadines Benavidez propels us forward in our mission to deliver unparalleled hospitality and sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry,” Mr. Barnes said during the Sept. 15 launch event.

Citadines, a French word that literally means “from the city,” is the serviced residence brand of The Ascott Limited. The Citadines Benavidez is the 13th Ascott property in the Philippines, and the seventh under the Citadines brand.

“Our property offers a blend of not only accommodation spaces, but we also offer an area for them to work and to have a good time,” Cecille Teodoro, general manager of Citadines Benavidez Makati, told BusinessWorld in an interview on Sept. 15.

The property offers 207 units, composed of studio (29 square meters), one-bedroom (56 sq.m.) and two-bedroom units (87-130 sq.m.).

As a serviced residence, all units are equipped with a bed, a working desk and chair, kitchen, flat-screen TVs and high-speed internet.

“What sets us apart is that our rooms are fully equipped… It’s not a typical hotel room. This is an upgrade of the hotel suite,” Ms. Teodoro said. “We (Citadines) are the pioneers when it comes to this business. We know how to operate it and we know what is needed by our guests.”

The Citadines Benavidez’s amenities can all be found on the roof deck at the 32nd floor. There is a fully-equipped gym, a function room and a laundrette. Guests can also take a dip at the swimming pool where they can enjoy stunning views of the city.

For families, Citadines Benavidez offers a choice of two-bedroom unit deluxe (87 sq.m.) or two-bedroom premier (130 sq.m.). These units are perfect for four people, since it has a queen-sized bed in one bedroom and two single beds in another. These units also comes with a four-seater dining table, couch, work desk and chair, walk-in closet, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a washing machine. A premier unit also features a balcony.

As part of the Ascott’s sustainability initiative to eliminate single-use plastics in their properties, there are no mini-hotel amenities available in the room. Instead, the shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are in large bottles mounted on the bathroom walls. A two-gallon water dispenser is also provided instead of single-use water bottles.

Guests can also bring their pets, although there is a small fee that covers cleaning expenses and treats.

Unlike renting an apartment on Airbnb, Citadines provides guests with a more secure environment.

“Our edge over Airbnb is our strong security. We have CCTVs everywhere and have 24-hour security,” Ms. Teodoro said.

The Citadines Benavidez also has an in-house restaurant, Catalogue, headed by chef Katrina Alcantara. This is Ms. Alcantara’s second partnership with the Ascott group after Mesclun at Ascott Makati.

Coffee is also part of the Citadines’ brand identity. For the Benavidez property, Citadines came up with a unique concoction called Lime Barako.

REVITALIZING THE AREA

One of the key attractions of Ascott’s newest property is its location. Surrounded by drab buildings along Benavidez Street in Legazpi Village, the Citadines Benavidez is a standout with its gleaming red and silver facade.

“I feel this property will be popular… This area is mostly buildings that have been here for a while, so having a new one, one that is very bright and aesthetically pleasing, it draws attention,” Ms. Teodoro said.

Citadines Benavidez is just a short walk to the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), Greenbelt, The Landmark, Glorietta, Makati Cinema Square and Little Tokyo.

“The Legazpi area has a lot of new and old restaurants, coffee shops, places to drink… There’s also an active park, jogging path and the Legazpi market,” she said.

The Legaspi Sunday Market offers a wide variety of food such as paella, samosas, onigiri, pad thai, Filipino dishes, Turkish pastries, kakanin, taho, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Ms. Teodoro expects the presence of Citadines to help revitalize the area filled with office buildings and condominiums.

“I think it will help attract other investors to the area. They know hotels have a lot of foot traffic,” she said.

There are already a few new shops next to Citadines, such as Thai restaurant Chang Thai and coffee shop Primal Brew.

Citadines Benavidez Makati is Ascott’s seventh Citadines property in the Philippines. The other six Citadines properties are Citadines Cebu City, Citadines Bay City Manila, Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila, Citadines Amigo Iloilo, Citadines Cebu City, and Citadines Salcedo Makati.

Promo rates for Citadines Benavidez Makati are available on www.discoveryasr.com until Dec. 31, 2023.