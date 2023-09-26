MARRIOTT International opened its first Four Points by Sheraton resort in the Philippines in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa is located on Sabang Beach, the gateway to the world-famous Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

“It’s a pristine paradise, a sprawling 5.3 hectares of beachfront property in Sabang Beach, merely 15 minutes by boat from the famous underground river,” said Dietmar Platz, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa. “When you combine the scenery with Four Points by Sheraton’s service standards, you’re in for a unique, memorable guest experience.”

The resort offers 168 rooms, targeting business and leisure travelers. Its dining outlets include Evolution all-day dining restaurant, Il Fiore Italian specialty restaurant and a pool club located in the middle of the 1,480-square meter swimming pool.

Aside from the pool, other amenities include a heated jacuzzi, kids’ club indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a fitness center, and a spa with sauna and steam bath.

The resort is 90 minutes away from the Puerto Princesa Airport, and is near attractions such as Sabang Mangrove Forest (1 kilometer away), Sabang Waterfalls (2.5 km), and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (3.41 km). Other nearby destinations include Ugong Rock Adventures, Honda Bay, Isla Felomina, and the Iwahig Firefly Watching Mangrove and Wildlife Park.