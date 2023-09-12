DAVAO DE ORO — Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. (TLDC), in partnership with COREnergy, Inc. and Vivant Energy Corp., inaugurated the Lubi Sustainability Solar Farm at the Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation in Mabini on Sept. 4.

The Lubi solar farm has a peak capacity of 415 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and is projected to produce energy at 520,000 kWh. It is also expected to reduce 250 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

“To put this number into perspective this solar farm’s annual energy production can power 220 households all year long,” said Michael Angelo H. Lasam, chief operating officer of COREnergy, Inc., which is the retail arm of Vivant Energy Corp.

Tomas P. Lorenzo, president and chief executive officer of TLDC, said the company will be able to save 20% of its energy expenses by using solar power.

“Our plan is to put batteries so that we’ll be 100% all solar,” said Bobby Horrigan, founder and chief executive officer of Hospitality Management and Consultancy.

Mr. Lorenzo said TLDC is dedicated to sustainability.

“We do it because it makes sense and that is why Vivant and COREnergy are our partners because it’s not our core business to do solar. When we look at the whole system to make it work, we need partners like them to give us that right amount of power,” he said.

Cathy Casares-Ko, chief operating officer of TLDC, said the operation of the solar farm is another milestone for TLDC.

“We are constantly exploring new opportunities and innovative ways to operate and respond to the needs of our stakeholders. We are on an island. This is a leisure destination. Sustainable travel is one of the emerging trends, which we cannot ignore. Sophisticated global travelers are now looking for accommodations that embrace sustainability practices,” she said. — Maya M. Padillo