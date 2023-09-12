REAL ESTATE developer Ovialand, Inc. said it partnered with BDO Unibank, Inc. on a new home loan program.

In a statement, Ovialand said that under the BDO new home loan program, clients can receive up to 95% of the loan value to buy a home. This would allow a client to buy a new home with a downpayment as low as P100,000 to P200,000.

“We are pleased to partner with BDO in making the dream of homeownership a reality to more Filipinos. This partnership will enhance Ovialand’s own efforts in making the process of buying a home more convenient to everyone,” Marie Leonore Fatima Olivares-Vital, president and chief executive officer of Ovialand, said.

Angelita C. Manulat, BDO senior vice-president and home loans business head, said Ovialand’s goal of building affordable homes is aligned with the bank’s commitment to “make homeownership fast and easy through unique financing options.”

Ovialand’s housing projects are mostly located in South Luzon, particularly in Batangas, Laguna and Quezon.

In April, the company launched a P990-million housing development in Baliwag, Bulacan to mark its foray outside South Luzon.