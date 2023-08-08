RONALD MCDONALD House Charities of the Philippines, Inc. (RMHC) recently turned over a new Bahay Bulilit learning center in Imus, Cavite.

RMHC is planning to open its third Bahay Bulilit this year in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Since 2002, RMHC has opened 38 active Bahay Bulilit learning centers nationwide, supporting over 78,500 Filipino children.

“Ronald McDonald Bahay Bulilit is one of our flagship programs that bring to life RMHC’s mission of supporting Filipino children’s need for shelter, education, and happiness. We are grateful for the support of McDonald’s Philippines, our government, and community partners in forging a better, brighter, and happier tomorrow for the kids,” Marie Angeles, executive director of RMHC, said in a statement.

RMHC, through McDonald’s Philippines, constructs the learning center, while the local government unit (LGU) donates the land where it is built. The Department of Social Welfare and Development then provides social workers to ensure the quality of the children’s learning.

The location of each learning center is based on the needs of the community as well as the recommendation of the LGU.

“We are committed to support RMHC in building a brighter future for Filipino children through learning,” Margot Torres, McDonald’s Philippines’ managing director, said.