MANILA ELECTRIC Co. (Meralco) is nearing completion of its 115 kilovolt (kV)-34.5 kV substation within the Vermosa estate in Imus, Cavite.

The Meralco substation will house three transformer banks with a combined capacity of 249 megavolt amperes to accommodate new and additional load applications in the area.

At the same time, Ayala Land, Inc. recently gave the Philippine Red Cross a lot in Vermosa for its second headquarters in Cavite.

The Vermosa Red Cross headquarters will house the first-ever blood center in Cavite that can do complete collection, testing, processing and dispensing.

Ayala Land, Inc. is also planning to launch a new residential district in the northern part of Vermosa before the end of the year. A new logistics facility will be launched in 2024.

Vermosa is expanding its commercial offerings with its latest phase of lots in Campus Town.

Groundbreaking for the community parish, the Church of St. Sebastian, is scheduled in 2024.

The Sports Play Park is set to open in the second quarter of 2024.

“Vermosa is the gateway to all that dynamism in this area of Cavite and is itself the growth center in this part of the south. Easily accessible from Manila, Makati, Alabang and Tagaytay through various roadways and approaches… (Vermosa) opens its arms to residents, locators and visitors to experience suburban charm, first class amenities, robust business opportunities, and state-of-the-art facilities to pursue wellness and an active lifestyle,” Vermosa Estate Head Cris Zuluaga said in a statement.

Vermosa is a 752-hectare mixed use development along Daang Hari Road corner Vermosa Boulevard in Imus, Cavite.