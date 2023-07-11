THE Pasig City government recently opened a business one-stop shop at Robinsons Metro East mall.

Located at Level 3 of Robinsons Metro East, the new Pasig City Hall Annex 2 gives residents a more accessible place for business registration, tax assessment and payment, and regulatory permit application covering Barangays Dela Paz, Manggahan, and Santolan.

The bigger city hall annex was inaugurated on July 7. The event was attended by Pasig Rep. Roman T. Romulo, Robinsons Malls Executive Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager Faraday D. Go, Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis N. Sotto, Robinsons Land Corp. President and CEO and Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick D. Go and Pasig City Administrator Jeronimo U. Manzanero.