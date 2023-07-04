FEDERAL Land, Inc. is launching the fourth and final tower of Japanese-inspired The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

The fourth tower is called Fuyu, which means winter in Japanese. This follows the first three towers of The Seasons Residences, namely, Haru (spring), Natsu (summer), and Aki (autumn).

“Aside from Japan’s trailblazing technologies, world-famous cuisine, and its four seasons, Filipinos are drawn to Japanese architecture for its functionality and elegance that lies in its simplicity. The Seasons Residences, the country’s first Japanese-inspired residential project, is a case in point,” Federal Land Sales Group Head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion said in a statement.

The Seasons Residences is a mixed-use development by Federal Land in collaboration with its partners Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

The Fuyu tower will feature “innovative spaces and curated amenities reminiscent of Japan’s winters,” the company said. Units will reflect the Japanese lifestyle from the design efficiency of its unique storage systems, below-floor drainage system for easier pipe maintenance and repairs, to the damping technology that can withstand earthquakes and typhoons experienced by both the Philippines and Japan.

The Seasons Residences is within Grand Central Park, Federal Land’s master planned community in BGC.