ACE Hardware PHL wins two awards

ACE HARDWARE Philippines recently received two awards at the Retail Asia Awards in recognition of its “We Can Help” campaign and its sustainability initiatives.

ACE Hardware was awarded Hardware Retailer of the Year – Philippines for a second year in a row.

It was also recognized as the winner of the ESG Initiative of the Year – Philippines for implementing SM Retail’s “Green Finds” initiative to promote sustainable living and highlight eco-friendly products.

“We are grateful for the consistent recognition from Retail Asia. ACE Hardware Philippines has been actively taking part in empowering communities through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity, Brigada Eskwela, and the Department of Health among others. Our “We can Help” programs aim to help the communities that we serve,” Bernard Ong, president of ACE Hardware Philippines, said in a statement.

ACE Hardware Philippines has 240 stores and is part of SM Retail, the retail arm of SM Investments Corp.