By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

A HOTEL and serviced residences development is set to open in Pasay City within the third quarter of the year, according to its management.

Lanson Place, located in the Mall of Asia (MOA) grounds, is a hybrid hotel — it has flexible spaces that cater to both the personal and the professional — with 247 hotel rooms, 142 serviced suites, coworking spaces, restaurants, and fitness and wellness centers.

Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Lanson Place MOA, said the property will be unique since it is a boutique hotel brand from Hong Kong.

“In the area, there’s not too many hybrid hotels and not much for long-stay guests, and the Lanson Place brand is an expert in long-stay guests,” he said.

In a June 14 virtual conversation with BusinessWorld, Mr. Boisdron said that professionals working in nearby embassies, for example, are interested in staying at their serviced residence for three to six months.

However, the property will still attract a “strongly domestic” crowd, similar to the Philippine tourism economy, he added.

Because of its proximity to SMX Convention Center, MOA Arena, and many retail and entertainment facilities and office buildings in the area, the Lanson Place hotel will cater to the leisure and staycation market during weekends and business travelers during weekdays.

Mr. Boisdron said that it would be ideal to attract the China and Hong Kong market as well, given the origins of the hotel brand.

Aside from the studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rooms offering views of Manila Bay, the beautiful location can be fully appreciated from the 11th floor.

“There we have the Edge Pool Bar on a huge deck by the infinity pool, a large gym and fitness center, which includes a private room for yoga, and a kids’ corner — all this up on the 11th floor,” he said.

The floor will also have a resident lounge exclusively for long-stay guests, where they are free to cook and have meals together.

Hotel guests and serviced residents are in different parts of the property, with each floor split in two and their check-ins in different floors. Serviced residents must stay for 14 nights minimum.

The lower levels will have dining options for healthy food and various cuisines from Filipino to Indian to European. There will be seven meeting rooms and a ballroom that can sit 350 guests.

“Even though we’re a Hong Kong brand, 99.9% of our staff are Filipino because we believe Filipinos should have these opportunities, like our executive chef who is a Filipino woman,” said Mr. Boisdron.

Lanson Place, under Wing Tai Properties Ltd., was brought to the Philippines by SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.

It will officially open by the end of August or early September.