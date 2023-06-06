LUMINA HOMES introduced an eco-bins system at its residential project in Pandi, Bulacan last April.

“Eco-bins function as an efficient waste management system that is built right into the property’s wall. With such convenient access to waste containers, homeowners will generally find it easier and simpler to keep their dwellings cleaner, neater, and healthier,” Lumina Homes said in a statement.

Lumina Pandi is a 22-hectare house and lot development with amenities such as a 24/7 guarded entrance with CCTV, covered basketball court, mini gardens and a playground.

Prospective homeowners check out the eco-bin system by visiting Lumina’s model home in Barangay Pinagkuartelan, Pandi, Bulacan.

Lumina Homes is also planning to launch projects in Plaridel, Calumpit, Baliwag, and San Miguel in Bulacan.