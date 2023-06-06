SM Prime Holdings, Inc. recently opened its first mall in Bataan province.

Located in the city of Balanga, SM City Bataan is also the company’s 83rd shopping mall.

Bataan Rep. Albert S. Garcia said the new mall has create jobs for many residents not just in Balanga, but also Pilar, Orani, Orion and Hermosa.

“I’m happy to know that these jobs are filled by Bataeños. That is really what we were aiming for to begin with — to present more job opportunities that will help make the lives of every Bataeño better,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mr. Garcia also noted that SM City Bataan features homegrown businesses, including family-owned brands and locally managed franchises, in prominent spaces within the mall.

“It’s a big thing that homegrown local brands are now in SM. In addition to helping fellow Bataeños, many will be motivated as well to go out and do business with SM to promote the local food industries of the province,” Roberto Santos, the owner of Chedeng’s Snack Bar, said.

SM City Bataan also serves as a center of accessibility as the Bataan Common Terminal is located within the mall compound.

“The common terminal serves all public utility vehicles in and out of the city. Not only will this help the general workforce of the mall, but it will also bring comfort to all our commuting customers,” Jhoanalyn Gatdula, assistant mall manager of SM City Bataan, said.

Mallgoers are greeted by a mural with clay pots or “banga” that capture a part of the cultural identity of Balanga’s residents. Another entrance features gel lights-formed birds representing the Ibong Dayo festival that are integrated into another mural as a nod to the efforts of the city’s Wetland and Nature Park, an outdoor sanctuary in the protection of migratory birds.