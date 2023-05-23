ROBINSONS Logistix and Industrial Facilities (RLX) recently leased out its new warehouse complex in Calamba, Laguna to e-commerce platform Shopee.

In a statement, RLX said Shopee has made the warehouse complex its new operations hub in the southern part of Metro Manila.

The warehouse complex offers convenience and accessibility for businesses looking to optimize their supply chain and logistics operations.

“RLX facilities as planned, designed, and built to best accommodate the requirements of a warehouse, logistics, or industrial facility — making it ideal for large-scale distribution operations such as that of Shopee,” said RLC Senior Vice-President and RLX General Manager Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio.

RLX is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) that focuses on the development of top-notch logistics facilities and industrial parks.

“We focus on making our warehouse and logistics facilities functional and efficient while providing a safe and comfortable environment for workers to increase productivity and control, reduce operating costs, and improve customer service,” she said.

Shopee Philippines Director Martin Yu said the company is committed to continuously improving its operations.

“Constantly evolving to meet the needs of our stakeholders is a priority for Shopee, and we continue to improve our operations so we can reach underserved communities. We are glad to partner with RLX as we aim to widen e-commerce access for all Filipinos nationwide,” Mr. Yu said.

RLX offers ready-built facilities with Grade-A specifications. It also gives the option for tenants to build their own facility or partner with RLX to design and build their facility to their exact specifications for long-term lease.

Other RLX warehouse facilities are strategically located in the southern and eastern parts of Metro Manila.