COMMUNITY CREATORS, Inc. (CCI) recently broke ground on a new condominium project within its master-planned development Amiya Raya in San Mateo, Rizal.

This marked the official start of the construction of Shanti, which CCI expects to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

Named after the Hindu-Sanskrit term for peace, calmness, and bliss, Shanti will be built next to a soon-to-be developed nature park.

Shanti will have 11 floors with three basement levels. It will offer 148 units or an average of 9 units per floor, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units.

“As part of CCI’s commitment to modern design, convenience and comfort, each unit will have Smart Home features, as well as being telephone, cable, and internet ready. They even have provisions for back-up power in case of any outages,” CCI said.

Shanti will rise within Amiya Raya, a master-planned residential development which boasts of views of the Metro Manila skyline from 160-240 meters above sea level.

CCI expects to have 567 units across several projects in Amiya Raya.