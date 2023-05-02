SEVERAL new stores and restaurants are set to open at the Shangri-La Plaza mall in the next few months, as the mall undergoes a makeover.

Shang Properties said in a statement that a United Colors of Benetton shop, a Lego Certified Store and Muji Coffee will soon open at the mall’s East Wing.

TGI Fridays, Bulgogi Brothers, and Teppanya are also set to start serving customers.

Puma will set up its Forever Faster concept store at the Main Wing with its array of performance-focused and sport-inspired lifestyle categories.

The Main Wing will also be home to the Travel Club+, a large concept store targeting travelers.

Also opening at the Main Wing are Raging Bull Burgers and Bakehouse, while La Creperie will be expanded. Café Lyon, Wine Story, and Healthy Shabu Shabu will move to new locations at the mall.

Shang Properties has started a planned makeover of the shopping mall.

Joy R. Polloso, Shang Properties executive vice-president for retail and commercial, said the mall makeover will open up more spaces.

“It’s a good change that we believe will make shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences at Shangri-La Plaza even better. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing and improving the community we serve right here in the Shang Estate, and the guests who come from far and wide to enjoy what the mall offers,” she said in a statement.

A portion of Level 1 Main Wing will be streamlined to allow guests to navigate the mall more easily. This will include the previous location of the National Book Store, which will have a pop-up store at Level 3.

“Streetscape will be closed for the duration of the project, though mall guests need not be concerned as routes and the main driveway of Shang, as well as designated parking areas will not be affected,” the company said.