LANDCO Pacific Corp.’s resort estate Club Laiya will serve as the official training camp of the country’s beach volleyball teams for one year.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Landco Pacific recently signed a one-year partnership agreement from January to December 2023.

“We gladly and sincerely appreciate this partnership with Club Laiya on the beach volleyball training camp. The timing is perfect, now that we achieved a breakthrough on the global beach volleyball stage,” PNVF President Ramon Suzara said in a statement.

As part of the deal, two beach volleyball courts were built at Club Laiya.

Ten of the 18 members of the national men’s and women’s teams will hold camp seven days a week in Batangas. The rest of the national athletes, who are still students, will be in Laiya on weekends.

“It’s our privilege at Landco to support the Philippine national beach volleyball teams in Club Laiya as they undergo rigorous training and are set to make the country proud when they compete in upcoming international tournaments,” Landco Pacific President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano said in a statement.

Mr. Manzano said the national beach volleyball team’s practice sessions will also help in promoting sports tourism in Batangas.

Adjacent to Landco’s Playa Laiya, the 23-hectare Club Laiya is a master-planned and premier resort community with a mix of private residential lots, buildings, commercial spaces, and tourist hubs.

Landco is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC). MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

