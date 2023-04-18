By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

HANN Development Corp. is investing an initial P9 billion in a 450-hectare luxury integrated mountain resort project, which includes three world-class golf courses, in New Clark City (NCC), Tarlac.

The master-planned lifestyle leisure development called Hann Reserve will be 20 kilometers away from Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, where the company built Hann Casino Resort.

“Accessibility is important, and NCC in Tarlac is very accessible via NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) and SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway),” Daesik Han, chairman and chief executive officer of Hann Philippines, Inc. (HPI), said during the launch of Hann Reserve’s valley golf course on April 14.

HPI is the parent company of Hann Development.

The 18-hole valley course, part of phase two of the project, is designed by South Korean professional golfer KJ Choi.

At the launch event, Mr. Choi told reporters that his course will be user-friendly and will highlight the locale’s natural strengths and features.

“I’m making it challenging and accurate [for the use of] many golfers — junior golfers, women golfers, professional golfers,” he said.

The golf course is targeted to be completed by 2027.

Development is underway for the first phase of the project, which includes a clubhouse, public park, Banyan Tree hotel, and the first 18-hole mountain golf course by Nicklaus Design. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2026.

The third golf course will be a river course designed by former world number 1 golfer Sir Nick Faldo, and is slated for completion in 2028.

“We are excited and proud to create a truly world-class golfing experience befitting NCC as an equally world-class leisure and entertainment destination,” said Mr. Han.

Apart from the designer golf courses, Mr. Han said the master plan also includes the first Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA)-affiliated player development facility in the Philippines.

Once the entire Hann Reserve project is completed by 2030, it will boast of luxury hotel brands, a mixed-use commercial center and casino, and exclusive residences with an international school.

The total approximate cost of the development is $3 billion. Around 3,500 local jobs will be created. It also aims to be sustainable in its reuse of water and inclusion of indigenous materials and plants.

According to Mr. Han, Hann Reserve’s golf courses will be double the usual cost of golf courses in the Philippines due to the use of high technology — from special grass that consumes less water than Bermuda grass to satellite-powered irrigation that uses up only the right amount of water.

“The most important thing is to strike the balance between development and taking care of nature,” he said. “I believe our contribution to the society and economy is going to be very big yet we are not destroying nature. We are spending money to protect it.”