AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is targeting to complete its new industrial estate, Batangas Technopark, by the second quarter of 2025.

Located in Padre Garcia, Batangas Technopark is ALLHC’s second property in the province, after it acquired a 64,000-square meter (sq.m.) facility in Santo Tomas in 2022.

ALLHC in a statement said it recently broke ground on the Batangas Technopark project.

The 55-hectare industrial estate is registered with the Board of Investments. It is intended for light and medium, non-polluting industries.

“This new industrial estate will not only serve as a hub for manufacturing and industrial activities but will also generate new employment opportunities for Batangueños and residents of nearby localities, thus contributing to the local economy. Batangas Technopark is poised to attract local and foreign investors, and we are confident that it will be a key driver of economic growth in the region,” ALLHC President and CEO Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni said in a statement.

ALLHC said the estate will eventually become a mixed-use development with the addition of ALogis dry warehouse and ALogis Artico cold storage facilities, as well as amenities such as a chapel, restaurants, transport terminal, gas station and an agricultural wholesale market.

Around 1.3 hectares will be allocated for parks and open spaces within Batangas Technopark.

The estate can be accessed through Tiaong-Lipa Road. Coming from Metro Manila, the estate connects via the South Luzon Expressway and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road. It is also about an hour’s drive from the Batangas Port.

The property will also become more accessible after the completion of the Lipa-Padre Garcia Bypass Road, which starts in Barangay Talisay in Lipa and will end in Barangay Bawi in Padre Garcia.

ALLHC is also preparing for the launch of Pampanga Technopark in Mabalacat. The planned agro-industrial hub has a gross land area of 270 hectares.