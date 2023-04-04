AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) continues to ramp up the development of Vemosa, its 725-hectare estate in Cavite.

In a statement, ALI said it is expanding retail outlets and services in Vermosa, as well as adding amenities such as parks, a government center, a church and malls.

Vermosa is a central business and residential district that straddles the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

“Boasting a complete package of residences, malls, offices, institutions, schools, entertainment venues, government centers, BPOs and a world-class training and lifestyle destination for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Vermosa continues to spur growth in the Daang Hari corridor,” ALI said.

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will have a dedicated substation within Vermosa to ensure continuous power for homes, commercial establishments, institutional facilities and amenities of the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub.

ALI said the Ayala Malls Vermosa, a Landers Superstore, as well as Army Navy and Panda Express drive-thru stores will soon open.

Vermosa currently has a Petron gas station, as well as branches of Starbucks, McDonalds, Jollibee, Burger King, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Peri- Peri Chicken.

The Philippine Red Cross will also build a headquarters in Vermosa.

“Capital values for commercial lot investments have thus almost doubled at 82% since the Estate was launched in 2014. Home investors have expressed satisfaction with the high turnover rates of the different residential areas,” ALI said.

Vermosa’s residential communities include The Courtyards by Ayala Land Premier, Alveo’s Ardia, and Avida Verra Settings.

Vermosa Campus Town, the estate’s commercial business district will have pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, jogging paths, and pocket parks.