TORRE Lorenzo Development Corp. (TLDC) is taking the next stage in the development of its 1.6-hectare integrated-use complex in Davao City with the construction of Crown Residences, a two-tower premium condominium.

The residential buildings will be within Tierra Davao, where the dusitD2 hotel and the Dusit Thani Residence are located.

“Putting the residences at the back will be phase 2 of the project. Phase 3 will be the corporate center in front,” TLDC Chief Executive Officer Tomas P. Lorenzo said during the recent project launching ceremony.

The 21-storey Crown Residences will be low-density with 322 units consisting of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, each with a private balcony that looks out into the Davao Gulf.

“With Crown Residences, we are bringing the same premium residences that we are known for,” TLDC Chief Operations Officer Cathy Casares-Ko said in her presentation during the launch.

It will also have open spaces, including a yoga and meditation garden, jogging trail, swimming pool, children’s playground, and a pet park. Other amenities include a fitness facility and function room.

The company is putting in a total of P3.2 billion into the full development of Tierra Davao, which will also have commercial spaces at the office building.

“The plan was to put a hotel as an anchor so people would know that something is happening in the area of Barrio Pampanga, Davao City. So now we are continuing this project… because the hotel has been so successful bringing in the much-needed international and local travelers,” Mr. Lorenzo said. — Maya M. Padillo