PROPERTYGURU, a leading property technology company, said it expects to receive more diversified entries from the Philippines for this year’s Asia Property Awards.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said the Philippine property market remains strong amid the economy’s recovery.

“Last year in the Philippines it was the biggest we’ve ever had, so it’s quite a high benchmark to reach. But from what we are hearing in the market, there are a lot of new products and there’s a lot of progress with projects that are now completing or getting close to completion,” he said during the launch of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 last week.

PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 is now open for submissions on its website asiapropertyawards.com/nominations. The deadline is on July 14.

The site inspections for the entries are scheduled from Aug. 7 to Sept. 1, while final judging is set on Sept. 6.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Makati hotel on Sept. 29. The regional grand final gala presentation in Bangkok, Thailand is set on Dec. 8.

Eligible entries are selected by the independent panel of judges, which include experts from various sectors such as real estate consultancy, architecture and interior design, and sustainable development.

PropertyGuru said it has two special recognition awards focusing on environmental, social and governance impact, and sustainable design.

“From a regional level, I can say that it’s starting to have a real impact. [Buyers now] choose properties on their sustainability credentials,” Mr. Kay said. — JIDT