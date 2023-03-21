DMCI HOMES recently launched the second phase of its Mulberry Place condominium project in Acacia Estates, Taguig City.

Mulberry Place will have two new buildings, the six-storey Paisley and 18-storey Shantung. It will have units with two to four bedrooms, with sizes from 64.5 square meters (sq.m.) to 160 sq.m.

Units at the Shantung building will have a balcony, while the Paisley building will have a balcony and service area. Unit prices start at P8.372 million.

“Acacia Estates continues to live up to our vision when we launched it over a decade ago — to be a sanctuary for young professionals and startup families who are exposed to the hustle and bustle of the city,” Dennis Yap, DMCI Homes vice-president for project development, said in a statement.

Acacia Estates was launched in the mid-2000s as a gated community with themed condominiums and subdivisions.

“The sales success of all our Acacia Estates projects indicates the realization of this vision which we hope to continue with Mulberry Place’s second phase,” he added.

With the Mulberry Place expansion, DMCI Homes will offer more resort-inspired amenities such as a kiddie pool, basketball court, play and fitness area, picnic area, Sky Lounge and a coworking space.

DMCI Homes said the Paisley building is targeted to be completed by October 2026 and the Shantung building by June 2027.